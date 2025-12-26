12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 7.3% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 7.3% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares rose 5.16% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) shares rose 5.16% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 4.72% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $270.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 4.72% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $270.2 million. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 2.4% to $15.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.8 million.

Losers

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock declined by 5.7% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEA) stock declined by 5.7% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million. X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 4.76% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 4.76% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 3.13% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 3.13% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million. SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares fell 2.14% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

(NYSE:SLAI) shares fell 2.14% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares fell 1.97% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.

(NASDAQ:OPTX) shares fell 1.97% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock decreased by 1.78% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $202.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.