December 26, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 7.3% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares rose 5.16% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 4.72% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $270.2 million.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 2.4% to $15.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.8 million.

Losers

  • Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock declined by 5.7% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 4.76% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 3.13% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
  • SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares fell 2.14% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares fell 1.97% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
  • Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock decreased by 1.78% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $202.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

