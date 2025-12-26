11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:RAY) shares increased by 16.6% to $2.25 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares rose 15.5% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares rose 15.5% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares rose 12.78% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) shares rose 12.78% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) shares rose 12.02% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

(AMEX:MMA) shares rose 12.02% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares rose 12.01% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

(NASDAQ:DBGI) shares rose 12.01% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million. United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) stock rose 10.68% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:JFBR) stock decreased by 13.6% to $0.89 during Friday's regular session. Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares decreased by 11.85% to $15.85. The company's market cap stands at $566.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) shares decreased by 11.85% to $15.85. The company's market cap stands at $566.4 million. Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) stock fell 9.98% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NAMI) stock fell 9.98% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million. Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 9.05% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 9.05% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock declined by 8.83% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.