11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) shares increased by 16.6% to $2.25 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares rose 15.5% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares rose 12.78% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) shares rose 12.02% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares rose 12.01% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) stock rose 10.68% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
Losers
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock decreased by 13.6% to $0.89 during Friday's regular session.
- Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares decreased by 11.85% to $15.85. The company's market cap stands at $566.4 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) stock fell 9.98% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 9.05% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock declined by 8.83% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.4343-7.61%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$0.8786-14.7%
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.2714.4%
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$0.760011.5%
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$0.7103-9.97%
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$1.23-9.52%
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.2516.6%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$15.97-11.2%
UHGUnited Homes Group Inc
$1.6312.5%
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$0.567212.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.