12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) shares moved upwards by 30.0% to $0.07 during Friday's regular session.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock moved upwards by 29.17% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares moved upwards by 25.21% to $21.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.0 million.
- GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ:GRDX) shares rose 18.08% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) shares rose 16.31% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.0 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 15.24% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock fell 18.5% to $1.93 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 15.47% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock decreased by 14.25% to $21.09. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock decreased by 11.12% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ:PPCB) stock decreased by 10.44% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock fell 10.29% to $0.45.
