movers image
December 26, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) shares moved upwards by 30.0% to $0.07 during Friday's regular session.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock moved upwards by 29.17% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares moved upwards by 25.21% to $21.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.0 million.
  • GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ:GRDX) shares rose 18.08% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) shares rose 16.31% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.0 million.
  • SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 15.24% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Losers

  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock fell 18.5% to $1.93 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 15.47% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock decreased by 14.25% to $21.09. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
  • Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock decreased by 11.12% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ:PPCB) stock decreased by 10.44% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock fell 10.29% to $0.45. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AKAN Logo
AKANAkanda Corp
$0.4556-9.19%
Overview
CANF Logo
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.222523.4%
DRMA Logo
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$2.10-11.4%
GLSI Logo
GLSIGreenwich LifeSciences Inc
$20.3017.9%
GRDX Logo
GRDXGridAI Technologies Corp
$3.0118.0%
ICU Logo
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.270011.6%
IKT Logo
IKTInhibikase Therapeutics Inc
$1.9216.4%
PPCB Logo
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$0.5920-10.3%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.5127-16.6%
QCLS Logo
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$4.57-10.8%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$21.09-14.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved