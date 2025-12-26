12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 58.8% to $0.41 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Losers

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares fell 21.3% to $0.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CDTG) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) stock decreased by 10.9% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.