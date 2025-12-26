movers image
December 26, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 58.8% to $0.41 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 14.77% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
  • Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
  • Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock rose 12.19% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 11.62% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Losers

  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares fell 21.3% to $0.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock fell 17.62% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares fell 16.35% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock fell 14.98% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) stock decreased by 10.9% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

