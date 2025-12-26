12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares moved upwards by 69.9% to $0.39 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock increased by 26.47% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares increased by 22.62% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $216.1 million.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares moved upwards by 18.64% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.5 million.

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares increased by 14.27% to $25.14. The company's market cap stands at $362.1 million.

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock increased by 13.77% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.

Losers

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock decreased by 23.1% to $0.13 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock decreased by 22.5% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 17.85% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock decreased by 15.15% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 14.24% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock decreased by 11.27% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

