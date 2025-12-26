12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares increased by 5.2% to $23.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 billion.

(NYSE:SBDS) shares rose 3.97% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock rose 3.79% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Mynd.ai (AMEX:MYND) stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NCI) stock decreased by 4.42% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares decreased by 4.27% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.