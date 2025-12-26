12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares increased by 5.2% to $23.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 billion.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares increased by 4.78% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock rose 4.37% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $474.4 million.
- Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares increased by 4.0% to $18.7. The company's market cap stands at $566.4 million.
- Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) shares rose 3.97% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock rose 3.79% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Mynd.ai (AMEX:MYND) stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares declined by 10.01% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock declined by 6.71% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) stock decreased by 5.65% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock decreased by 4.42% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares decreased by 4.27% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CANGCango Inc
$1.434.38%
CCHHCCH Holdings Ltd
$0.5001-5.64%
CPNGCoupang Inc
$24.155.92%
CREVCarbon Revolution PLC
$2.063.52%
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.3532-10.1%
LOBOLobo Technologies Ltd
$0.6190-6.71%
MYNDMynd.ai Inc
$0.4240-12.6%
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$1.30-4.41%
PASWPing An Biomedical Co Ltd
$0.6127-4.27%
SBDSSolo Brands Inc
$6.543.97%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$18.704.00%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.