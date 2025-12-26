12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock moved upwards by 41.8% to $0.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SCNI) shares moved upwards by 14.66% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock rose 13.21% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SPRC) stock rose 12.85% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock rose 10.6% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Losers

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) shares decreased by 16.2% to $9.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:ATHA) stock decreased by 9.02% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock decreased by 8.5% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

(AMEX:CPHI) stock declined by 8.4% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares decreased by 5.67% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:INDP) shares decreased by 5.67% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 5.06% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.

