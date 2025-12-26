12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock moved upwards by 41.8% to $0.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) shares moved upwards by 14.66% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock rose 13.21% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock rose 12.85% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock rose 10.6% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock rose 9.39% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
Losers
- Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) shares decreased by 16.2% to $9.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock decreased by 9.02% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock decreased by 8.5% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- China Pharma Holding (AMEX:CPHI) stock declined by 8.4% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares decreased by 5.67% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 5.06% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATHAAthira Pharma Inc
$7.20-0.14%
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$0.70949.31%
ATPCAgape ATP Corp
$0.139825.8%
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$3.2113.4%
BHVNBiohaven Ltd
$9.29-14.1%
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.1800-0.17%
CPHIChina Pharma Holding Inc
Not Available-%
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$2.63-5.05%
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$2.50-5.66%
SCNIScinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd
$0.860014.7%
SPRCSciSparc Ltd
$1.5611.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.