December 26, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares rose 35.9% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 30.9% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
  • Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 23.33% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 10.57% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares increased by 9.13% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares rose 7.93% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Losers

  • Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock decreased by 10.1% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
  • New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares fell 8.4% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock declined by 6.39% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares decreased by 5.32% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $714.0 million.
  • Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) shares decreased by 4.56% to $24.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) shares decreased by 4.18% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

