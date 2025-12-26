12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares rose 35.9% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 30.9% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 23.33% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 10.57% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares increased by 9.13% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares rose 7.93% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
Losers
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock decreased by 10.1% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares fell 8.4% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock declined by 6.39% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares decreased by 5.32% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $714.0 million.
- Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) shares decreased by 4.56% to $24.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) shares decreased by 4.18% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIRIAir Industries Group
$3.21-4.18%
ANDGAndersen Group Inc
$24.30-4.56%
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.37807.94%
GTECGreenland Technologies Holding Corp
$0.8886-5.47%
HTLDHeartland Express Inc
$8.62-6.30%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$0.5487-8.55%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$5.35-8.39%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.370044.5%
PPSIPioneer Power Solutions Inc
$4.347.16%
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$2.9835.5%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$1.2230.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.