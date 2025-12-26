12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock rose 36.4% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock increased by 17.5% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares increased by 9.52% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $17.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.3 million.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock rose 6.57% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $216.1 million.
Losers
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares decreased by 15.6% to $2.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 6.46% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock declined by 5.87% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 5.0% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares fell 4.65% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares declined by 3.87% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DAICCID Holdco Inc
$0.819610.6%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.4879-1.43%
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Ltd
$0.5688-10.8%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.1814-9.30%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$3.257.26%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.323739.5%
PRZOParaZero Technologies Ltd
$0.9998-3.87%
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$0.5800-7.94%
SHMDSchmid Group NV
$5.397.37%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$2.02-14.8%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.193518.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.