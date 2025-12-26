12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock rose 36.4% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) stock rose 36.4% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock increased by 17.5% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) stock increased by 17.5% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares increased by 9.52% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

(NASDAQ:DAIC) shares increased by 9.52% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million. Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NVNI) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million. Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $17.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ALMU) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $17.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.3 million. Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock rose 6.57% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $216.1 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares decreased by 15.6% to $2.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SOBR) shares decreased by 15.6% to $2.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 6.46% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 6.46% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock declined by 5.87% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IMTE) stock declined by 5.87% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 5.0% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 5.0% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares fell 4.65% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GLE) shares fell 4.65% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares declined by 3.87% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.