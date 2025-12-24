12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) shares increased by 8.8% to $3.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares increased by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock increased by 6.66% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $192.8 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock rose 6.66% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- BNB Plus (NASDAQ:BNBX) stock increased by 6.06% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
Losers
- Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) shares fell 15.9% to $9.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) stock fell 12.24% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) stock declined by 12.0% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) shares decreased by 5.52% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares decreased by 5.36% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) stock declined by 5.29% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
