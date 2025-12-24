12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock rose 6.9% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) shares rose 5.93% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) stock rose 4.72% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.

Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 4.1% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) stock increased by 4.02% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock declined by 9.8% to $1.38 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) stock decreased by 7.58% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) shares declined by 4.99% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Australian Oilseeds Hldgs (NASDAQ:COOT) shares fell 4.6% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ:PAVS) shares fell 4.44% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

AVAX One Technology (NASDAQ:AVX) shares decreased by 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.

