12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock rose 16.7% to $0.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

(AMEX:NCL) stock rose 16.7% to $0.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(AMEX:MWG) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday. Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ELOG) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million. Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HIHO) shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares rose 5.97% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Losers

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares declined by 8.5% to $0.86 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GTEC) shares declined by 8.5% to $0.86 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 8.4% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 8.4% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) shares declined by 7.47% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

(NASDAQ:WETO) shares declined by 7.47% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) stock fell 7.28% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LGCL) stock fell 7.28% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares decreased by 7.15% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

(NASDAQ:TURB) shares decreased by 7.15% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 6.74% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.