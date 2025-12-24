12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock rose 16.7% to $0.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares rose 5.97% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
Losers
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares declined by 8.5% to $0.86 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 8.4% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) shares declined by 7.47% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) stock fell 7.28% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares decreased by 7.15% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 6.74% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
