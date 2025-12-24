movers image
December 24, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock rose 33.9% to $0.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 7.06% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares increased by 5.22% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares increased by 4.16% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 3.99% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares rose 3.98% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million.

Losers

  • Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 17.5% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock decreased by 16.46% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock fell 7.36% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million.
  • Datacentrex (NASDAQ:DTCX) stock declined by 5.42% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares decreased by 5.06% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • BeLive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) stock fell 4.36% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

