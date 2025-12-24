12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares moved upwards by 20.9% to $0.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock moved upwards by 20.82% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock increased by 12.88% to $17.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 billion.
- Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) stock rose 11.85% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock fell 12.3% to $1.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) shares fell 9.44% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares decreased by 9.38% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock declined by 9.11% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) shares fell 8.81% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock declined by 8.38% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
