12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares moved upwards by 20.9% to $0.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock fell 12.3% to $1.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:KIDZ) shares fell 8.81% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock declined by 8.38% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

