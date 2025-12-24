movers image
December 24, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares increased by 81.9% to $15.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $620.3 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock rose 41.66% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares increased by 38.7% to $15.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock moved upwards by 32.05% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock moved upwards by 21.23% to $29.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock rose 21.08% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Losers

  • WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares declined by 36.7% to $0.03 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock declined by 29.28% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock decreased by 22.38% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares declined by 14.85% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 13.54% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares decreased by 11.13% to $0.5. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

Posted In:
