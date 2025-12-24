movers image
December 24, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares rose 81.5% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) stock increased by 63.53% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 25.49% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
  • Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares increased by 14.63% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 13.47% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.6 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 13.05% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Losers

  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 30.8% to $0.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock fell 16.88% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock fell 13.34% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 12.9% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 9.59% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) stock declined by 8.89% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

