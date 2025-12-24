12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares rose 81.5% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) stock increased by 63.53% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 25.49% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares increased by 14.63% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 13.47% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.6 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 13.05% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
Losers
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 30.8% to $0.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock fell 16.88% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock fell 13.34% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 12.9% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 9.59% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) stock declined by 8.89% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGRZAgroz Inc
$0.9000-30.8%
AIRIAir Industries Group
$3.21-8.02%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.1545-13.0%
JTAIJet AI Inc
$0.7089-17.6%
MNTSMomentus Inc
$6.517.60%
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.440874.2%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.277862.2%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$3.40-9.29%
SCAGScage Future
$2.3112.7%
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$2.0021.2%
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$0.699111.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.