12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares rose 64.6% to $2.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Losers

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock fell 32.2% to $0.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 12.26% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares declined by 11.73% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

