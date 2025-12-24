12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares rose 64.6% to $2.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) shares moved upwards by 29.99% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares rose 9.93% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock moved upwards by 9.17% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $58.33. The company's market cap stands at $522.8 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares rose 8.79% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
Losers
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock fell 32.2% to $0.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 20.05% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares decreased by 15.91% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $299.6 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 13.3% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 12.26% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares declined by 11.73% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
