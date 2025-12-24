11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock rose 4.3% to $1.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Ambitions Enterprise Mgmt (NASDAQ:AHMA) stock rose 3.63% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $163.4 million.
- TIM (NYSE:TIMB) shares increased by 3.13% to $20.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.
- Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock rose 3.0% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
Losers
- iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) shares decreased by 7.5% to $2.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Mega Matrix (AMEX:MPU) stock decreased by 3.8% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- TJGC Group (NASDAQ:TJGC) shares fell 3.58% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares decreased by 3.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) shares fell 3.01% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares decreased by 3.01% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
