December 24, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock rose 63.6% to $3.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock moved upwards by 38.0% to $15.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 16.34% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock increased by 14.28% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $620.3 million.
  • Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
  • OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock rose 8.13% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

Losers

  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock fell 21.8% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock declined by 10.64% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock declined by 9.38% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock decreased by 6.16% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) shares fell 5.61% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares fell 5.46% to $0.53. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

