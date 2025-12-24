12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock rose 63.6% to $3.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock moved upwards by 38.0% to $15.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 16.34% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock increased by 14.28% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $620.3 million.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock rose 8.13% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

Losers

Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock fell 21.8% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock declined by 10.64% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.

EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock declined by 9.38% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock decreased by 6.16% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) shares fell 5.61% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares fell 5.46% to $0.53.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.