12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares increased by 95.0% to $0.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
- Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) shares rose 10.02% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares increased by 5.97% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
Losers
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares fell 13.7% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares fell 12.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock decreased by 6.02% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $249.3 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares decreased by 5.2% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares decreased by 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
