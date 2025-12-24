12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares increased by 95.0% to $0.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

(AMEX:MWG) shares increased by 95.0% to $0.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday. Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

(AMEX:NCL) shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million. Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) shares rose 10.02% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(AMEX:AIRI) shares rose 10.02% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SUGP) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares increased by 5.97% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Losers

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares fell 13.7% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) shares fell 13.7% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares fell 12.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) shares fell 12.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock decreased by 6.02% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $249.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ASUR) stock decreased by 6.02% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $249.3 million. Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares decreased by 5.2% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:JTAI) shares decreased by 5.2% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares decreased by 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.