12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares rose 24.7% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $17.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 3.59% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
Losers
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock decreased by 22.4% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 11.06% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock fell 9.24% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 7.71% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock declined by 6.56% to $20.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 6.35% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$4.58-9.49%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$1.443.60%
CEVACEVA Inc
$21.63-1.55%
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$1.073.88%
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$0.79305.33%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.39006.62%
MOVEMovano Inc
$7.68-6.34%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$2.26-9.24%
PATHUiPath Inc
$17.207.77%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.2666-25.9%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.212029.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.