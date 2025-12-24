12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares rose 24.7% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $17.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 3.59% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Losers

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock decreased by 22.4% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 11.06% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock fell 9.24% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 7.71% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock declined by 6.56% to $20.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 6.35% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

