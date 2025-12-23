12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) stock moved upwards by 5.63% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:INEO) shares increased by 4.93% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VMAR) stock moved upwards by 3.85% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FFAI) stock moved upwards by 1.68% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.2 million.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock moved upwards by 1.67% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.

Losers

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares fell 7.9% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:JL) stock declined by 3.11% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) stock fell 2.87% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PRTS) stock fell 1.85% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CCHH) shares fell 1.74% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

(NASDAQ:JWEL) stock fell 1.27% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

