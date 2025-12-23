movers image
December 23, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares increased by 8.27% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares increased by 3.72% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 3.08% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

Losers

  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock declined by 7.7% to $1.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares decreased by 2.61% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
  • Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares decreased by 2.43% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares decreased by 2.21% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $330.3 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 1.99% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADGM Logo
ADGMAdagio Medical Holdings Inc
$1.01-7.34%
Overview
AKTX Logo
AKTXAkari Therapeutics PLC
$0.2430-7.95%
ALLO Logo
ALLOAllogene Therapeutics Inc
$1.45-6.42%
BBLG Logo
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$2.0811.2%
CYPH Logo
CYPHCypherpunk Technologies Inc
$1.143.18%
EUDA Logo
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$1.9543.4%
IVP Logo
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.0400-11.7%
POM Logo
POMPomdoctor Ltd
$0.342728.3%
RVPH Logo
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.3223-45.4%
TOVX Logo
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.20234.87%
TRIB Logo
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.6852.5%
XTLB Logo
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$0.7800-3.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved