12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares increased by 8.27% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares increased by 3.72% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 3.08% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
Losers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock declined by 7.7% to $1.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares decreased by 2.61% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
- Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares decreased by 2.43% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares decreased by 2.21% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $330.3 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 1.99% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AKTXAkari Therapeutics PLC
$0.2430-7.95%
ALLOAllogene Therapeutics Inc
$1.45-6.42%
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$2.0811.2%
CYPHCypherpunk Technologies Inc
$1.143.18%
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$1.9543.4%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.0400-11.7%
POMPomdoctor Ltd
$0.342728.3%
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.3223-45.4%
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.20234.87%
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.6852.5%
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$0.7800-3.45%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.