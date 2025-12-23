12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Losers

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock declined by 7.7% to $1.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares decreased by 2.21% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $330.3 million. Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 1.99% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

