12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 23.2% to $1.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 23.2% to $1.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares increased by 20.04% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LNKS) shares increased by 20.04% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 6.81% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 6.81% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million. JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) stock moved upwards by 6.31% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.

(NASDAQ:JFB) stock moved upwards by 6.31% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million. Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose 2.97% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose 2.97% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares increased by 2.01% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Losers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million. Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 4.6% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 4.6% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CREG) stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million. Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock fell 2.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TURB) stock fell 2.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) stock decreased by 1.99% to $78.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.