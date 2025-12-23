movers image
December 23, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 23.2% to $1.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares increased by 20.04% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 6.81% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.
  • JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) stock moved upwards by 6.31% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose 2.97% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares increased by 2.01% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Losers

  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
  • Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 4.6% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock fell 2.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) stock decreased by 1.99% to $78.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CAPT Logo
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.3167-3.27%
Overview
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.066.00%
HIHO Logo
HIHOHighway Holdings Ltd
$1.4271.1%
HXHX Logo
HXHXHaoxin Holdings Ltd
$0.8602-33.3%
JFB Logo
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$15.5812.7%
KRMN Logo
KRMNKarman Holdings Inc
$80.301.81%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.395029.5%
MNTS Logo
MNTSMomentus Inc
$6.12-32.1%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.29-2.08%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$1.61-29.5%
TURB Logo
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$1.00-0.99%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3498-1.85%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved