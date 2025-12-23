12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock rose 10.9% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $164.2 million.

Losers

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares declined by 8.1% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CYN) stock decreased by 1.95% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock declined by 1.88% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

