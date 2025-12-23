movers image
December 23, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock rose 10.9% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $164.2 million.
  • Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE) stock rose 6.59% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 3.74% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $331.5 million.
  • Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares increased by 2.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock moved upwards by 2.28% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares declined by 8.1% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock decreased by 4.27% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 million.
  • ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares declined by 2.6% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock declined by 2.42% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
  • Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock decreased by 1.95% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock declined by 1.88% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$4.03-12.4%
Overview
CHOW Logo
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$0.8396-8.33%
CXAI Logo
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.3560-8.82%
CYN Logo
CYNCyngn Inc
$3.09-2.52%
GAUZ Logo
GAUZGauzy Ltd
$1.04-1.89%
GREE Logo
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.61-1.23%
IDN Logo
IDNIntellicheck Inc
$6.862.16%
MYSE Logo
MYSEMyseum Inc
$1.990.28%
OPTX Logo
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$2.7037.1%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.3731203.1%
STAI Logo
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$3.50-10.7%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.1545-91.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved