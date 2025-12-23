12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) stock rose 14.2% to $0.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock rose 13.86% to $30.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) stock rose 13.04% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock moved upwards by 11.53% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares rose 10.81% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
Losers
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 26.6% to $0.14 during Tuesday's regular session.
- Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) shares fell 25.68% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $217.3 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock fell 16.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares decreased by 14.47% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock declined by 10.25% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares declined by 9.66% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
