December 23, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock moved upwards by 54.7% to $1.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock increased by 29.83% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares increased by 27.7% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
  • Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares rose 27.02% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares rose 20.2% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares rose 12.29% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares declined by 45.6% to $0.32 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares fell 20.87% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares fell 20.06% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock declined by 14.86% to $0.54.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares fell 14.55% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.2 million.
  • Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares decreased by 13.19% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $363.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

