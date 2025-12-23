12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock increased by 104.9% to $1.7 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HTCO) stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $10.21. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million. Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock moved upwards by 10.95% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock declined by 44.1% to $0.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock decreased by 21.32% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million. SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 19.9% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

