12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock increased by 104.9% to $1.7 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 49.04% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) stock increased by 14.86% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock rose 14.7% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
- High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $10.21. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock moved upwards by 10.95% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock declined by 44.1% to $0.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares declined by 39.31% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock declined by 29.16% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares decreased by 26.89% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock decreased by 21.32% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 19.9% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
