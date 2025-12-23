12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares moved upwards by 229.8% to $0.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 86.5% to $0.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DAIC) shares decreased by 13.26% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 12.4% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $331.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.