December 23, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 16.4% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock rose 6.87% to $15.23. The company's market cap stands at $215.3 million.
  • GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) stock increased by 5.48% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares rose 4.97% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Losers

  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares declined by 15.4% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 12.0% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
  • Masterbeef (NASDAQ:MB) stock declined by 9.94% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.
  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares fell 7.12% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock decreased by 4.86% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 4.41% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

