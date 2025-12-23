12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock rose 47.5% to $2.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TIVC) stock rose 47.5% to $2.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CUE) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million. Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) shares rose 11.6% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $307.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NMRA) shares rose 11.6% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $307.5 million. Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) stock moved upwards by 8.16% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $233.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CLYM) stock moved upwards by 8.16% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $233.9 million. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares rose 7.89% to $19.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ATRA) shares rose 7.89% to $19.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock increased by 7.77% to $51.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.7 billion.

Losers

CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock fell 12.5% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CTSO) stock fell 12.5% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock declined by 9.18% to $0.58.

(NASDAQ:AKAN) stock declined by 9.18% to $0.58. GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ:GRDX) stock fell 8.61% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GRDX) stock fell 8.61% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares fell 8.05% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:PFSA) shares fell 8.05% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock declined by 7.55% to $18.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.5 million.

(NASDAQ:DBVT) stock declined by 7.55% to $18.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.5 million. Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) stock declined by 6.3% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.