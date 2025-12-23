12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $9.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares rose 14.45% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 9.55% to $21.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares rose 7.91% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares increased by 7.55% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock increased by 7.5% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
Losers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock decreased by 38.9% to $1.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares decreased by 37.03% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 8.91% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares declined by 8.8% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock decreased by 8.11% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) stock decreased by 7.78% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
