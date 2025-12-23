movers image
December 23, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares increased by 43.1% to $2.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares increased by 32.11% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 18.81% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares increased by 7.09% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million.
  • CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares increased by 5.76% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares fell 17.6% to $10.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
  • ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) shares decreased by 6.72% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 5.77% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) stock declined by 4.13% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.606630.8%
Overview
ARBB Logo
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$5.70-6.71%
AUUD Logo
AUUDAuddia Inc
$1.11-5.13%
CETX Logo
CETXCemtrex Inc
$3.7423.4%
CXAI Logo
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.41305.76%
INTZ Logo
INTZIntrusion Inc
$1.26-5.26%
KVHI Logo
KVHIKVH Industries Inc
$6.60-2.80%
MGRT Logo
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$10.25-17.6%
OPTX Logo
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$2.7841.1%
PXLW Logo
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$6.7410.9%
RPGL Logo
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$0.2875-5.77%
UIS Logo
UISUnisys Corp
$2.871.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved