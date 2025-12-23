12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares increased by 43.1% to $2.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares increased by 32.11% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 18.81% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares increased by 7.09% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares increased by 5.76% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
Losers
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares fell 17.6% to $10.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) shares decreased by 6.72% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 5.77% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) stock declined by 4.13% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$5.70-6.71%
AUUDAuddia Inc
$1.11-5.13%
CETXCemtrex Inc
$3.7423.4%
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.41305.76%
INTZIntrusion Inc
$1.26-5.26%
KVHIKVH Industries Inc
$6.60-2.80%
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$10.25-17.6%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$2.7841.1%
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$6.7410.9%
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$0.2875-5.77%
UISUnisys Corp
$2.871.77%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.