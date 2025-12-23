12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:OPTX) shares increased by 43.1% to $2.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares increased by 32.11% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

(NASDAQ:AIRE) shares increased by 32.11% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 18.81% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 18.81% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares increased by 7.09% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million.

(NYSE:UIS) shares increased by 7.09% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares increased by 5.76% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MGRT) shares fell 17.6% to $10.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million. ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) shares decreased by 6.72% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBB) shares decreased by 6.72% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 5.77% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 5.77% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

(NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 5.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) stock declined by 4.13% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.