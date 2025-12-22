12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.0 million.

Losers

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock declined by 4.7% to $1.64 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RADX) stock declined by 1.91% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million. Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares declined by 1.9% to $13.45. The company's market cap stands at $271.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.