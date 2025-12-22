movers image
4:05 PM

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.0 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
  • Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock rose 4.25% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.

Losers

  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock declined by 4.7% to $1.64 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
  • Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares decreased by 2.78% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $637.2 million.
  • HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock decreased by 2.39% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares fell 1.97% to $13.99. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
  • Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) stock declined by 1.91% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares declined by 1.9% to $13.45. The company's market cap stands at $271.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

