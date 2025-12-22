12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares increased by 5.0% to $0.9 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SFHG) shares increased by 5.0% to $0.9 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares increased by 4.19% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NCT) shares increased by 4.19% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million. Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares increased by 2.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ENGS) shares increased by 2.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

(AMEX:SYNX) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 1.99% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Losers

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock fell 10.1% to $1.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) stock fell 10.1% to $1.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares decreased by 4.12% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SUUN) shares decreased by 4.12% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million. Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 3.94% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 3.94% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock declined by 3.81% to $0.22.

(NASDAQ:CISS) stock declined by 3.81% to $0.22. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares declined by 3.23% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:UGRO) shares declined by 3.23% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares declined by 1.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.