12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 10.9% to $3.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 8.34% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 4.42% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) shares rose 2.0% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock rose 1.98% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
Losers
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock fell 5.2% to $11.8 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares declined by 2.2% to $0.58.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares decreased by 2.02% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares declined by 1.98% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock decreased by 1.95% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares fell 1.76% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
