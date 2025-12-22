12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares increased by 45.1% to $3.63 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FATBB) shares rose 28.33% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million. Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares increased by 18.68% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EVTV) stock moved upwards by 17.76% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 17.41% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 17.41% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 14.7% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock declined by 65.0% to $0.21 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

(NASDAQ:HEPS) shares decreased by 23.41% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares decreased by 12.22% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CCHH) stock fell 11.49% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock declined by 9.82% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LFS) stock declined by 9.82% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million. Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares decreased by 9.59% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.