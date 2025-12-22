12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares increased by 89.6% to $6.02 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million.

Losers

EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 56.9% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ANEB) shares fell 22.59% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock decreased by 14.87% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.