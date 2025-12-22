12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares increased by 89.6% to $6.02 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock rose 29.56% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock rose 27.51% to $42.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.0 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock rose 20.25% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $164.1 million.
- Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) stock rose 19.91% to $10.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock rose 19.64% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
Losers
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 56.9% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
- Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares declined by 27.24% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock decreased by 25.39% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) shares decreased by 24.46% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $191.7 million.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) shares fell 22.59% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
- CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock decreased by 14.87% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$4.47-8.91%
DWTXDogwood Therapeutics Inc
$4.97-22.9%
EQEquillium Inc
$1.5030.0%
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$1.27-55.4%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$1.48-23.6%
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$35.747.24%
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$3.4098.2%
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc
$1.7318.0%
PFSAProfusa Inc
$0.0837-28.8%
QNTMQuantum BioPharma Ltd
$11.1024.9%
RZLTRezolute Inc
$1.8220.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.