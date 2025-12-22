movers image
December 22, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares increased by 89.6% to $6.02 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock rose 29.56% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
  • Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock rose 27.51% to $42.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.0 million.
  • Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock rose 20.25% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $164.1 million.
  • Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) stock rose 19.91% to $10.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock rose 19.64% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.

Losers

  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares declined by 56.9% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
  • Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares declined by 27.24% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock decreased by 25.39% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) shares decreased by 24.46% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $191.7 million.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) shares fell 22.59% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
  • CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock decreased by 14.87% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANEB Logo
ANEBAnebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.64-24.4%
Overview
CVM Logo
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$4.47-8.91%
DWTX Logo
DWTXDogwood Therapeutics Inc
$4.97-22.9%
EQ Logo
EQEquillium Inc
$1.5030.0%
EUDA Logo
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$1.27-55.4%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$1.48-23.6%
LYEL Logo
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$35.747.24%
MENS Logo
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$3.4098.2%
OVID Logo
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc
$1.7318.0%
PFSA Logo
PFSAProfusa Inc
$0.0837-28.8%
QNTM Logo
QNTMQuantum BioPharma Ltd
$11.1024.9%
RZLT Logo
RZLTRezolute Inc
$1.8220.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved