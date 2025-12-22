12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock rose 141.0% to $0.82 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Losers

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 18.8% to $0.35 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) shares decreased by 10.16% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million. Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock declined by 8.89% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

