December 22, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock rose 141.0% to $0.82 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 108.18% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 26.73% to $13.72. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.
  • Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock rose 24.27% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) shares moved upwards by 20.42% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock increased by 19.98% to $9.46. The company's market cap stands at $260.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 18.8% to $0.35 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock fell 17.25% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares fell 16.63% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 14.1% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares decreased by 10.16% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock declined by 8.89% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

