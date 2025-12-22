12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares rose 81.6% to $4.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock increased by 28.83% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) stock rose 11.54% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Tokyo Lifestyle Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock moved upwards by 8.26% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 7.14% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares increased by 5.75% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million.
Losers
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock declined by 54.2% to $0.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares fell 13.54% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock declined by 12.19% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Culp (NYSE:CULP) shares fell 10.12% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares declined by 8.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 4.62% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
