December 22, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) stock rose 13.7% to $130.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) stock increased by 11.27% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock increased by 9.9% to $28.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares increased by 9.48% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
  • Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares moved upwards by 8.86% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.

Losers

  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock decreased by 8.6% to $20.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $913.4 million.
  • Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) stock declined by 7.55% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) stock declined by 7.36% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares fell 6.81% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares fell 6.44% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) stock fell 5.79% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

