12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) stock rose 13.7% to $130.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) stock increased by 11.27% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock increased by 9.9% to $28.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares increased by 9.48% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares moved upwards by 8.86% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
Losers
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock decreased by 8.6% to $20.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $913.4 million.
- Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) stock declined by 7.55% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) stock declined by 7.36% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares fell 6.81% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares fell 6.44% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) stock fell 5.79% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
