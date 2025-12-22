12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 19.8% to $1.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares increased by 14.68% to $12.42. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock increased by 13.02% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) shares increased by 10.38% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock increased by 6.72% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 30.2% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock fell 13.46% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares decreased by 8.64% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.
- Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) stock fell 7.51% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 6.12% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 5.67% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$0.2291-10.9%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.332413.0%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$0.4150-13.4%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.2572-2.94%
NPTTexxon Holding Ltd
$5.40-1.10%
QHQuhuo Ltd
$1.187.27%
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$1.3617.2%
SPIRSpire Global Inc
$8.578.76%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$2.0210.4%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3360-6.67%
VELOVelo3D Inc
$11.374.99%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.