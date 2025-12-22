12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 19.8% to $1.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 19.8% to $1.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million. Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares increased by 14.68% to $12.42. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VELO) shares increased by 14.68% to $12.42. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million. Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock increased by 13.02% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ILAG) stock increased by 13.02% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) shares increased by 10.38% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.

(NYSE:SRFM) shares increased by 10.38% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

(NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock increased by 6.72% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 30.2% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 30.2% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock fell 13.46% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) stock fell 13.46% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares decreased by 8.64% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) shares decreased by 8.64% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million. Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) stock fell 7.51% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NPT) stock fell 7.51% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 6.12% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 6.12% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 5.67% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.