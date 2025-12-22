12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 26.1% to $1.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $276.9 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 11.84% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock increased by 10.51% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) stock rose 8.49% to $24.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock rose 7.8% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 7.45% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
Losers
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares fell 16.5% to $4.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares declined by 7.96% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 5.77% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Datacentrex (NASDAQ:DTCX) stock fell 4.78% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares decreased by 4.74% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares declined by 4.6% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
