12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares rose 3.2% to $0.07 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Losers

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) stock decreased by 8.3% to $10.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $850.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 1.3% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million. PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) shares decreased by 0.99% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.