12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares rose 7.1% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock rose 3.63% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock increased by 3.58% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares increased by 3.28% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock rose 3.24% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares increased by 3.12% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
Losers
- Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) shares declined by 17.5% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock decreased by 8.58% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.2 million.
- Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock fell 7.1% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) stock decreased by 6.02% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- NeOnc Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:NTHI) stock declined by 6.0% to $6.59. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares decreased by 5.1% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $371.7 million.
