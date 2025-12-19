12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares rose 7.1% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock rose 3.63% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NTHI) stock declined by 6.0% to $6.59. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares decreased by 5.1% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $371.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.