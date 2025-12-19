12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares moved upwards by 2.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NIXX) shares moved upwards by 2.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock moved upwards by 2.04% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $534.3 million.

(NYSE:BW) stock moved upwards by 2.04% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $534.3 million. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares increased by 1.92% to $21.68. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.

Losers

Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares decreased by 5.6% to $3.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

(NASDAQ:JLHL) shares decreased by 5.6% to $3.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million. Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares fell 4.57% to $16.32.

(NASDAQ:PHOE) shares fell 4.57% to $16.32. Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares decreased by 3.62% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SPAI) shares decreased by 3.62% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million. Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock decreased by 2.1% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPS) stock decreased by 2.1% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) stock fell 1.95% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.

(AMEX:UAVS) stock fell 1.95% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million. PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares declined by 1.75% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.

