12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares moved upwards by 2.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock moved upwards by 2.04% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $534.3 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares increased by 1.92% to $21.68. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.
Losers
- Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares decreased by 5.6% to $3.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares fell 4.57% to $16.32.
- Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares decreased by 3.62% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock decreased by 2.1% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) stock fell 1.95% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares declined by 1.75% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$0.75406.36%
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.43535.73%
JLHLJulong Holding Ltd
$3.4713.8%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$0.280081.1%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.21-7.76%
NIXXNixxy Inc
$1.103.77%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$16.38-4.24%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$3.5723.5%
SUUNPowerBank Corp
$1.5812.1%
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$1.0314.8%
ZTOZTO Express (Cayman) Inc
$21.32-0.44%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.