December 19, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares increased by 17.2% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock rose 2.94% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares rose 2.45% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.
  • BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) shares rose 2.23% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock moved upwards by 1.71% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 1.64% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

  • TechCreate Group (AMEX:TCGL) stock decreased by 2.2% to $4.99 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.
  • MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock fell 2.03% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
  • Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares fell 2.0% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock decreased by 1.9% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock decreased by 1.54% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.
  • BGIN Blockchain (NASDAQ:BGIN) shares declined by 1.42% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $311.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

