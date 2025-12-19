12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares increased by 17.2% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Losers

TechCreate Group (AMEX:TCGL) stock decreased by 2.2% to $4.99 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) stock decreased by 1.54% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million. BGIN Blockchain (NASDAQ:BGIN) shares declined by 1.42% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $311.1 million.

