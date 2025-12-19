12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares moved upwards by 102.6% to $0.45 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 57.89% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock moved upwards by 43.34% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 16.64% to $30.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 13.7% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
Losers
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock decreased by 35.3% to $0.66 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 20.31% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 13.8% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) stock fell 13.05% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Homestolife (NASDAQ:HTLM) stock declined by 12.46% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock decreased by 11.87% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CUKCarnival PLC
$30.6116.3%
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.4591-12.0%
HTLMHomestolife Ltd
$2.61-12.1%
IRBTiRobot Corp
$0.5516-17.3%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.15929.64%
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$0.4853120.6%
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$0.789931.0%
VSTDVestand Inc
$0.2226-14.7%
YMATJ-Star Holding Co Ltd
$0.6000-13.0%
YQ17 Education & Technology Group Inc
$3.8811.9%
ZNBZeta Network Group
$0.6654-34.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.