12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares moved upwards by 102.6% to $0.45 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) shares moved upwards by 102.6% to $0.45 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 57.89% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 57.89% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock moved upwards by 43.34% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) stock moved upwards by 43.34% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 16.64% to $30.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:CUK) shares rose 16.64% to $30.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 13.7% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

(NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 13.7% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

Losers

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock decreased by 35.3% to $0.66 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ZNB) stock decreased by 35.3% to $0.66 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 20.31% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 20.31% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 13.8% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 13.8% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) stock fell 13.05% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

(NASDAQ:YMAT) stock fell 13.05% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Homestolife (NASDAQ:HTLM) stock declined by 12.46% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HTLM) stock declined by 12.46% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million. Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock decreased by 11.87% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.