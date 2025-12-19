12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares rose 41.4% to $4.17 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $371.7 million.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock rose 30.4% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares rose 27.78% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares rose 20.58% to $62.64. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.

Nasus Pharma (AMEX:NSRX) shares increased by 19.7% to $7.62. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) stock moved upwards by 18.99% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Losers

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock fell 39.9% to $0.14 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares declined by 35.58% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $397.1 million.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares fell 34.14% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock declined by 26.12% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock declined by 24.66% to $1.1.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 24.22% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $137.6 million.

