12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 22.2% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock increased by 21.31% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

Losers

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock declined by 14.74% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $459.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock fell 14.03% to $7.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares fell 8.65% to $13.11. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares fell 8.59% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.